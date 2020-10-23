Calculator & Unit Converter is Free, lightweight and easy to use and the unit converter supports units of many physical quantities.

Application includes a basic and a scientific calculator and a unit converter.

Features:

- Simple User Interface.

- Very light.

- Super fast unit converter.

- Unit converter supports both, imperial (US and UK) and metric units.

- Supports all basic functionalities of a calculator.

- Records history of all previous calculations performed.

- Edit the calculation expression without repeatedly pressing backspace button.

- Scientific Calculator supports all essential functions including inverse trigonometric functions.

Quantities supported by unit converter:

- Length

- Volume

- Weight and Mass

- Time

- Temperature

- Energy

- Area

- Speed

- Power

- Pressure

- Angle

Feel free to comment about it and if you like the app please rate it.