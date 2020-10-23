Sign in to add and modify your software
Calculator & Unit Converter is Free, lightweight and easy to use and the unit converter supports units of many physical quantities.
Application includes a basic and a scientific calculator and a unit converter.
Features:
- Simple User Interface.
- Very light.
- Super fast unit converter.
- Unit converter supports both, imperial (US and UK) and metric units.
- Supports all basic functionalities of a calculator.
- Records history of all previous calculations performed.
- Edit the calculation expression without repeatedly pressing backspace button.
- Scientific Calculator supports all essential functions including inverse trigonometric functions.
Quantities supported by unit converter:
- Length
- Volume
- Weight and Mass
- Time
- Temperature
- Energy
- Area
- Speed
- Power
- Pressure
- Angle
Feel free to comment about it and if you like the app please rate it.