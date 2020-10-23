Join or Sign In

Calculator & Unit Converter for Android

By H&M Applications Free

Developer's Description

By H&M Applications

Calculator & Unit Converter is Free, lightweight and easy to use and the unit converter supports units of many physical quantities.

Application includes a basic and a scientific calculator and a unit converter.

Features:

- Simple User Interface.

- Very light.

- Super fast unit converter.

- Unit converter supports both, imperial (US and UK) and metric units.

- Supports all basic functionalities of a calculator.

- Records history of all previous calculations performed.

- Edit the calculation expression without repeatedly pressing backspace button.

- Scientific Calculator supports all essential functions including inverse trigonometric functions.

Quantities supported by unit converter:

- Length

- Volume

- Weight and Mass

- Time

- Temperature

- Energy

- Area

- Speed

- Power

- Pressure

- Angle

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.2

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 2.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
