Its a CPU-Z System & Hardware info identification tool for PC is one platform to know your any complete Android version information about your phone of cup in one click, and user can see Sensor,Battery,Device,System and many more. it is cpu z free application that reports information about your device.

Features:-

Material design with good looking CPU Z app.

SENSOR :- sccelerometer, barometer, compass, magnetic field, pressure, etc.

BATTERY (level%, technology, health, voltage, temperature, etc

DEVICE :- model, brand, board, screen resolution, ram, network type, etc.

SYSTEM :- android version, API level, kernel, Build ID, Root Acces, etc.

CPU :- processor, architecture, core, etc.