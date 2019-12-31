Run, Pea, run!
You was made to
- Constantly run, fly and overcome obstacles
- Be beautiful - change your image for the collected coins
- Collect as many coins as possible - since you have to be beautiful!
How to steer the Pea:
- A single tap for a single jump
- A double tap for a double jump
- During the flight on a plane - multiple taps to climb higher
At the end, a surprise awaits the most persistent players ;)
