Run, Pea, run!

You was made to

- Constantly run, fly and overcome obstacles

- Be beautiful - change your image for the collected coins

- Collect as many coins as possible - since you have to be beautiful!

How to steer the Pea:

- A single tap for a single jump

- A double tap for a double jump

- During the flight on a plane - multiple taps to climb higher

At the end, a surprise awaits the most persistent players ;)