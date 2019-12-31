X

Beans & Peas: Runner Game for Android

By Yaroslav Navrotskiy Free

By Yaroslav Navrotskiy

Run, Pea, run!

You was made to

- Constantly run, fly and overcome obstacles

- Be beautiful - change your image for the collected coins

- Collect as many coins as possible - since you have to be beautiful!

How to steer the Pea:

- A single tap for a single jump

- A double tap for a double jump

- During the flight on a plane - multiple taps to climb higher

At the end, a surprise awaits the most persistent players ;)

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
