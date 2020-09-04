Join or Sign In

Battery Saver-Charge Faster & Ram Cleaner for Android

APPS INNOVA

Developer's Description

APPS INNOVA

Optimize your battery with Battery Saver!

Do you have trouble finding your charger because your phone is consuming too much power? Does your phone keep lagging because it's too hot? This is because a lot of software and services are running in the background, causing your phone to slow down and rapidly draining your battery. Battery Saver is here to resolve battery issues and extend battery life, allowing you to use your phone without trouble.

Main Features

1. Extend battery usage

Battery Saver provides a selection of battery optimizing modes and manages battery draining apps, which can extend battery usage!

2. Increase charging speed

Discover the most efficient way to charge your phone! Charge your phone more efficiently by measuring your battery usage. Enable charge protection on your lock screen to view the charging progress and estimated complete time!

3. Monitor battery usage

Does your battery drain quickly without you noticing it? Battery Saver analyze your battery usage for apps running in the foreground and background in real-time, and shows how long your phone will last.

4. Prolong battery life

Battery life is limited, and wears out every time you charge your phone. Battery Saver will effectively extend the service life of the battery with features such as: charging protection, cooling, and scientific charging methods.

5. Battery Cooler

Battery Cooler feature accurately detects phone temperature, disables heat-producing apps to cool down the battery.

Others:

Optimize your battery with a tap

Tutorials for setting battery optimizing features

Shows percentage of battery remaining

Customizable Smartsaver mode

Full Specifications

Version 2.0.11 (1248)

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 2.0.11 (1248)

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
