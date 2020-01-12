Apply music genre-based equalizer presets or quickly create your own custom presets using a 5-band equalizer controller.

The bass equalizer allows you to adjust the sound level so you can get the best music or audio from your phone.

Other supported audio effects include: bass booster, virtualizer and reverb preset.

The function of the equalizer:

Media volume control.

Equalizer presets.

Bass enhancement effect.

Five-band equalizer controller.

Enable/disable the power mode option for the effect.

Equalizer speakers.

Five-band music equalizer.

Bass booster for headphones.

The Bass Booster allows you to adjust the volume to get the best results from your phone.

Increase the volume of any audio device with a single touch.

The sound booster really perfects your EQ music listening experience.

The music showcase plays music and presents beautiful visualizations.

Allows you to adjust the volume to get the best results from your phone.

An excellent volume control app that controls all volume streams on your Android phone.

Make media files produce high quality sound and digital surround support!

The perfect booster to maximize volume, listen to your favorite songs and playlists, and revisit your music!

Customize your music listening experience with Equalizer and Bass Booster, feeling like never before!