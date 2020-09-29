Get some of the most amazing Aurora Borealis Wallpapers to decorate your iPhone and make you feel you are right there, at the spot! These Beautiful Northern Lights Pictures and Background Themes will provide you with the best selection of stunning pics on your display! Download the app while it is still free of charge!

Aurora Borealis Wallpapers app features:

Easy-to-use wallpaper app interface.

Beautiful northern lights photos.

Numerous high definition images.

Slide show mode is available.

Browse through the app gallery and find your favorite home screen.

Save your perfect pics to the gallery.

Share via instant messengers and major social networks.

Breathtaking images of Aurora Borealis!

Find happiness in the little things. Enjoy the view of this stunning natural phenomenon that will fill you with enjoyment each and every time you look at your retina display. Vibrant colors of auroral displays can take you high up in the polar sky with excitement. Do not believe us, but download Aurora Borealis Wallpapers app for free now and find delight in the beautiful arctic sky!