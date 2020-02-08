The Africa's Legends have been hypnotised under a spell when they are needed most. Save the Day! Help break the spell and rescue the team.
Two playing modes:
Quest Mode:
Battle to save the rest of your team from a hypnotic spell cast by, a super evil assassin, known only as Wadabe. Quest Mode aslo includes badges, which can be unlocked by defeating your opponents.
Quick Battle:
Play as any character and fight in a one on one battle against an opponent of your choice.
************ Game Features *****************
- Match 3 Puzzle Based, Fight Simulation Game
- Stunning Graphics & Effects
- Unlock Badges
