The Africa's Legends have been hypnotised under a spell when they are needed most. Save the Day! Help break the spell and rescue the team.

Two playing modes:

Quest Mode:

Battle to save the rest of your team from a hypnotic spell cast by, a super evil assassin, known only as Wadabe. Quest Mode aslo includes badges, which can be unlocked by defeating your opponents.

Quick Battle:

Play as any character and fight in a one on one battle against an opponent of your choice.

************ Game Features *****************

- Match 3 Puzzle Based, Fight Simulation Game

- Stunning Graphics & Effects

- Unlock Badges