Africa's Legends - The Game for Android

By Leti Arts Free

Developer's Description

By Leti Arts

The Africa's Legends have been hypnotised under a spell when they are needed most. Save the Day! Help break the spell and rescue the team.

Two playing modes:

Quest Mode:

Battle to save the rest of your team from a hypnotic spell cast by, a super evil assassin, known only as Wadabe. Quest Mode aslo includes badges, which can be unlocked by defeating your opponents.

Quick Battle:

Play as any character and fight in a one on one battle against an opponent of your choice.

************ Game Features *****************

- Match 3 Puzzle Based, Fight Simulation Game

- Stunning Graphics & Effects

- Unlock Badges

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

