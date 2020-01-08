X

A & M Burgers - Haifa and Krayot for Android

By AppsFactory.ru Free

Developer's Description

By AppsFactory.ru

A & M Burgers is a new convenient way to order food from your favorite restaurant. Trying our burgers, pizza, homemade dinners has never been so easy! In the application are available: fast and convenient food order, the current menu, delicious descriptions and mouth-watering photos, interesting promotions and latest news, bonus program for your favorite customers! - 0549843836, ul. Aneveim 35, Haifa

A & M Burgers Haifa Krayot, AM Burgers Haifa Krayot, amburgers Haifa Krayot, Haifa Krayot burgers, AM Burgers Haifa Krayot, AMBurgers Haifa Krayot, AM burgers Haifa Krayot, food Haifa Krayot, food delivery Haifa Krayot

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.3

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.3.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping