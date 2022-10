Traze was created for Metro riders by Metro riders. Have you ever been late to work or and event because of some unforeseen issue that happened during your commute. Have you ever wished that you could see what the platform at your Metro station looked like before you actually got there? Thus the motivation behind traze. Help your fellow commuters by posting issues that you encounter during your ride, and together we can make commuting on Metro and better experience for everyone!-Updated next train schedule-Issues reported within last 2 hours- available by station and line.-Map showing your location and that of metro stations closest to you.