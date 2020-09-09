Join or Sign In

luggage fit for iOS

By APPSSEMBLE-SOFT SRL-D $1.99

Developer's Description

By APPSSEMBLE-SOFT SRL-D

With luggage fit you can measure your travel bags with your camera. The app uses AR to measure the size of your bag and compare it with the maximum size allowed by your airline to see if it fits. It supports over 50 airlines and also allows you to set your custom maximum allowed size.

We know that most of the time people don't have a way to measure the bags until they get on the airport, but at that point it is too late. Luggage fit solves that problem for you and gives your peace of mind that you won't have any issues with your baggage size.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

