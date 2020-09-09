With luggage fit you can measure your travel bags with your camera. The app uses AR to measure the size of your bag and compare it with the maximum size allowed by your airline to see if it fits. It supports over 50 airlines and also allows you to set your custom maximum allowed size.

We know that most of the time people don't have a way to measure the bags until they get on the airport, but at that point it is too late. Luggage fit solves that problem for you and gives your peace of mind that you won't have any issues with your baggage size.