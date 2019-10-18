Tai chi is a combination of art and fitness sports that aims to train the balance of body and mind. The movements carried out resemble a calm flow of water. That's why people who practice tai chi will slowly enter a very relaxed condition like meditation. However, at the same time, your body continues to work to support you steadily.

The focus of tai chi training is to practice concentration, control breathing, and regulate the rhythm of the body like running water. By doing these three things, people who practice tai chi are expected to generate energy within you known as qi. This energy will help your mind and body to work with harmony and harmony.