X

learn tai chi for Android

By Sujiwo apps Free

Developer's Description

By Sujiwo apps

Tai chi is a combination of art and fitness sports that aims to train the balance of body and mind. The movements carried out resemble a calm flow of water. That's why people who practice tai chi will slowly enter a very relaxed condition like meditation. However, at the same time, your body continues to work to support you steadily.

The focus of tai chi training is to practice concentration, control breathing, and regulate the rhythm of the body like running water. By doing these three things, people who practice tai chi are expected to generate energy within you known as qi. This energy will help your mind and body to work with harmony and harmony.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release October 18, 2019
Date Added October 18, 2019
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping