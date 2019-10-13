X

leonard cohen album for Android

By nasala dev Free

Developer's Description

By nasala dev

a Canadian poet, novelist and songwriter. His musical career was generally overshadowed by his previous work as a poet and novelist, although he still sporadically continued to publish his poetry after he successfully penetrated the music industry

characteristics

leonard cohen albums

leonard cohen best love songs

leonard cohen best song

leonard cohen full album

leonard cohen new album

leonard cohen songs youtube

leonard cohen videos

leonard cohen hallelujah album

We present all the videos from Leonard Cohen's album so you can easily access directly from Leonard Cohen's collection of albums.

thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4 .0

General

Release October 13, 2019
Date Added October 13, 2019
Version 4 .0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 17
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping