a Canadian poet, novelist and songwriter. His musical career was generally overshadowed by his previous work as a poet and novelist, although he still sporadically continued to publish his poetry after he successfully penetrated the music industry

characteristics

leonard cohen albums

leonard cohen best love songs

leonard cohen best song

leonard cohen full album

leonard cohen new album

leonard cohen songs youtube

leonard cohen videos

leonard cohen hallelujah album

We present all the videos from Leonard Cohen's album so you can easily access directly from Leonard Cohen's collection of albums.

thank you