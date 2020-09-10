Sign in to add and modify your software
Icitinews APP Displays the latest US news, Chinese news and international news all in one platform with additional videos from our television network and radio broadcasting, both live and in replays.
We are one of the largest Chinese media network in US providing you with the latest and unique coverage of news all around US, serving Chinese American communities with the latest and up-to-date news.
App also comes with latest news notification to keep you updated through out your day.