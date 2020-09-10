Join or Sign In

icitinews for iOS

By G&E Studio Free

Developer's Description

By G&E Studio

Icitinews APP Displays the latest US news, Chinese news and international news all in one platform with additional videos from our television network and radio broadcasting, both live and in replays.

We are one of the largest Chinese media network in US providing you with the latest and unique coverage of news all around US, serving Chinese American communities with the latest and up-to-date news.

App also comes with latest news notification to keep you updated through out your day.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 29

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 29

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

