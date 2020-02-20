Girl Friend Video Call Prank lets you set up a Free Video Call with gorgeous looking Lady and she will talk on Video Call pretending to be your girlfriend saying exactly what you want her to say

Beautiful Girls Calling Prank,With this prank you can simulate fake video calls from random cute girls! It works like an alarm clock, you just have to set the time you want, chose a name and select if you want vibrator or not.

Instructions :

1. Download Fake Girlfriend live call app

2. Open and select time to get call

3. close app and you can also turn off screen

Just download Fake video Call and Message, you can edit fake call or message with whatever numbers and contacts as you wish. The fake call and fake message looks like real ones and it's hard for others to discern.

Features

- Switch front/ back camera

- Schedule a fake call

- Simulate fake calling screen as Messenger, WeChat, Line app and Android phone.

- Customize fake caller name, number, picture and video.

- Simulate fake VIDEO and fake caller id

- Pre-installed videos

- Support High-quality video

FakeV is not affiliated in any way with any Video Call App company.

It is made for fun purposes only.