Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The invasion has begun!
The army of aliens from the galaxy M31 landed near the Arctic Pole! They were pleased with the beauty of the Arctic snows, so aliens have decided to take over Earth. It's very honorable to have such a beautiful planet.
Now the only hope for us is you! This is not an easy task. You should catch all aliens and prevent the invasion.
We wish you good luck!