Ever wonder what a tsunami alert siren sounds like when it goes off? Just imagine the sound of an air raid siren, frequently heard in war films, and youll get the idea. In short, it means that something life-threatening is happening and you should go indoors and get more information. The specific guidelines (tornado, hail ,wind, etc.) for sounding sirens varies by jurisdiction, so check with your local community to find out the specifics if you are interested.

Specifically, tornado sirens are used to warn cities of severe weather. warning systems, such as earthquake and tsunami warning sirens.

Do not hesitate, explore this fantastic sound application, and let us know what you think in comments.

Tornado & Tsunami Sirens sound app Features:

All Sounds are high quality sounds

App can work in the background

Auto-play sounds mode available

App works offline after download.

Free App.

Set any Sound as Ringtone, Alarm tone, Notification tone.

How to Install and use Tornado & Tsunami Siren sounds app?

Install the app from play store

Open the app and click on any sound to play

Choose sound and hold to set it as ringtone

Click on top right corner 3 dot's to set auto repeat mode.

That's It !!

Download the app now and enjoy.