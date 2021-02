Developer's Description By Devart

TMetric is a convenient time tracker for both individuals and companies. With TMetric you can set budgets for your projects; set rates; invoice your clients; manage tasks; see your workday on a timeline; get the detailed time and money reports, generate screenshots, and calculate employees' paid time off. TMetric has +50 integrations including Asana, Freshdesk, GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Trello, Todoist, Zendesk. Available in English, German, and Russian.