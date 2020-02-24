X

PrintWeek MEA is a monthly magazine focused on the print industry in the Middle East and Africa. Covering 17 countries - including UAE, GCC countries and North Africa, it is the most respected industry title and has become the first source of reference for printers throughout the region. Printweek MEA is part of an international brand of titles - with sister publications in the UK, Germany, Russia, India and Australia.

Stay up-to-date with all the information you need on printing with our App.

App Features:

Current and past issues of PrintWeek MEA magazine

Brilliant website replica format, just like the print edition you know and love

Text formatted articles specifically designed for maximum mobile readability

Download issues for offline reading any time

Search for categories and companies from our database which allows you to access more than 150,000 companies

Complete details of a company including phone, fax, email, website, keywords

Easy update-a-listing feature

Intuitive search bar and menu

Possibility of banner ads in website home page, mobile app, and newsletter

Why use the PrintWeek MEA App?

Drive more users, enquiries and business

Be found when it matters

One tap to connect users to you - by phone, email, website

