Has your life been touched by dementia? Download My House of Memories today and start exploring your history together with family, friends and carers.

Look through pictures of inspiring objects from a range of museums from across history to bring back great memories, brought to life with sound, music, and descriptions. My House of Memories is a great way to spend time together and reminisce with loved ones to stay more connected to one another.

Reminisce together while you browse a range of everyday objects, like cinema tickets, a Singer sewing machine and a 10-shilling note. Save your favourite museum objects to a digital memory tree, digital memory box, or timeline, and come back to your favourite objects whenever you want. Start exploring now!

Find out more about living well with dementia and supporting a loved one through activities you can do together & our resources for carers. Its easy to use for carers and/or family members of all ages - the little ones will love it too.

Created by National Museums Liverpool, My House of Memories allows you to explore objects from throughout history and share memories together.

The first app of its kind anywhere in the world, it is designed for, and with, people living with dementia or Alzheimers disease, and their carers - but can be used by anyone. Download My House of Memories today.

EXPLORE OBJECTS FROM THE PAST

Travel through time by exploring fascinating objects from world-class museums, whether youre interested in collections from local towns or further abroad.

- Objects spanning the decades 1920s 1980s

- Items from a range of museums, at your fingertips

- Stimulate conversation

THEMED CONTENT

Find objects that relate to your own life, identity, and favourite hobbies

- Range of themes available including Music and Entertainment and Sports and Hobbies

- Find cultural objects that have personal significance in packs such as Irish Connections, African and Caribbean Life in Britain and Memories of London

- Save your favourite packs by making a personal profile to come back to them at any time

EASY-TO-USE DESIGN

Anyone can use the app, with simple touch screen controls to empower people living with dementia to explore the app by themselves.

- Read aloud option for people who prefer to listen than read

- Informative hints prompt users and remind them what the objects are

- Enjoy a rich, multi-sensory experience and bring objects from history to life with sound and animation

- Music box function plays a selection of music provided by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, to engage loved ones with songs that bring back great memories

ACTIVITIES FOR EVERYONE

Enjoy spending time exploring objects and making memories

- Collect your favourite objects and display them in a digital tree, box, or timeline to spark discussion with others.

- Teach children about your past with informative object descriptions

RESOURCES FOR ALL

Access helpful information about dementia (including Alzheimers disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia and other forms of dementia) and feel supported as you care for your loved one:

- Dementia awareness guide and informative videos

- Tips and ideas for fun activities for people living with dementia

- My House of Memories promotes living well with dementia

My House of Memories also has a My Memories feature, which enables you to safely and privately add your own photos to the app, so you can show precious personal memories to those living with dementia.

By downloading the My House of Memories app, you agree to abide by our Acceptable Use policy.