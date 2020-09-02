Join or Sign In

MeTV's '80s Slang for iOS

By ME-TV National Limited Partnership $0.99

Developer's Description

By ME-TV National Limited Partnership

Having a, like, totally tubular day? Show how you feel with these bodacious stickers! Its the ultimate source of Eighties slang words for iMessage. Flash back to the 1980s and chat like a true Valley Girl or Boy with MeTVs 1980s Slang stickers. From Cool Beans to Gag Me with a Spoon, theres one for every mood. Gnarly!

Give your message some retro flair with authentic slang from the era. The pack includes 20 slang stickers. Purchase to unlock once, use forever. MeTV is Americas #1 All-Classic TV Network.

Visit us for where to watch and more fun content at MeTV.com

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

