Looppad - Groove & Beat Maker & Drum Pad & DJ for Android

By iGroove - Free Music Apps Free

Developer's Description

By iGroove - Free Music Apps

Wanna be a DJ or a producer?

LoopPad is a Music mixer, drum pads machine for creating music.Make music and beats with enchanting Loop! Play rhythm and melody and mix them and be the producer.The easy interface was made for you to create a loopy mix. You can launch pads with different loops and one-shots FX.

Key Features:

- A library of unique and eccentric soundtracks.Use LoopPad to create your own music or mixtapes.We got all popular genres such as EDM,House,Future Bass,Trap,SynthWave,Trance,Dubstep

- A living drumpad, now you can accompany for your music anytime you want

- We got some professional FX effects which make your loop more dynamic such as filter, flanger, reverb, and delay.

- Record and Share your creations

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
