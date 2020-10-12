Join or Sign In

KS95 94.5FM for Android

By Hubbard Radio Free

Developer's Description

By Hubbard Radio

Listen at work, at the gym, on the road, or wherever else you are in the world. With the new KS95 app you can create a profile to like songs and favorite artists. We also keep track of your total listening time and offer sweet prizes and rewards for listening. Kind of like frequent flyer miles you will now be able to earn great prizes for all the time you spend with us - as if the great music wasnt enough. ;) Also, your profile that you use to listen on KS95.com is the same as whats in the app.

Check out the alarm clock as well to wake up to KS95.

Feature list:

Log-in/Registration

Personalized profile

Song pages

Artist pages

Rewards

Notifications

Alarm Clock

Social Links

*This app is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.*

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.6

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 2.3.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
