This application is a service of the Singapore Government.

Justice@State Courts mobile app provides information on the hearing dates in the State Courts and other information services such as filling instructions, virtual tour of courtrooms and access to legal aid services for the convenience of public users via its user-friendly interface. The application is available across popular mobile platforms.

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 2.3.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

