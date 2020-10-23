Become a better thinker, strategist and poker player while sharing hours of fun and enjoyment with friends playing Holdem Blitz. By replacing random dealing with player card selection, Holdem Blitz adds the exciting dimensions of building and blocking to traditional poker to create an enriched multiplayer experience. It is easy-to-learn, yet hard-to-master and can be played for minutes or hours. It is for all ages from casual gamer to serious poker player.

Holdem Blitz has both Single Player (vs. bots) and Multiplayer (between live players) capability.

Here are the key features of Multiplayer:

- For communication it uses either a WiFi network, or just the WiFi chip for face-to-face competition anywhere

- GETTING STARTED scrolling screen that describes how to setup play

- Games with two to seven live players

- Game host can set card selection time limits, number of player time violations allowed per hand and number of hand wins to win

- Any game can have both players and observers

- History file records every game action and can be reviewed by any player or observer when game ends

- HELP scrolling screen that describes all relevant aspects of multiplayer

Here are the key features of Single Player:

- Learn gameplay mechanics through the interactive tutorial

- Tournament Games - Advance through six levels of from one to six virtual opponents

- High Scores Record your 10 best tournament game scores

- Save/Restore Save up to 10 tournament games in progress and resume playing any one of them at a later time or date

- History file records every tournament game action and can be reviewed any time during the game

- Practice Games - Improve your skills by playing against 1 to 6 virtual opponents. Use the UNDO button to explore alternate strategies by undoing or taking back any moves in a hand

- HELP scrolling screen that describes all relevant aspects of single player

Holdem Blitz blends compelling features of chess strategy and puzzle solving with traditional poker to take play to a whole new level. Its UnPoker where mental skill generally replaces chance!