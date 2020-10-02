Join or Sign In

Gottlieb's Restaurant for iOS

By NYC Mobile Group Inc

Developer's Description

By NYC Mobile Group Inc

Welcome to Gottlieb's Restaurant Mobile App!

Craving a gourmet sandwich? We use kosher meats and veggies to create the perfect sub for you. A family-friendly restaurant serving unique sandwiches and delicious soups, Gottlieb's Restaurant is dedicated to providing our customers with affordable prices and quality food. Our customer's favorites include our pastrami sandwich, grilled chicken, and matzo ball soup, and all of our homemade cooking is done on premises daily.

In business for over 50 years, Gottlieb's Restaurant has proudly been serving high quality kosher meals to Brooklyn. When you're in need of the perfect lunch or dinner, look no further than Gottlieb's!

What's new in version 1.1

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

