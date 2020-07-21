If you are looking for a simpler solution to scan your important documents or a document reader that can read text from an image and convert it into a pdf file, then Document Scanner and Text Reader (OCR) is the best application you need to install in your phone. The app is embedded with viable features that excellent to scan your documents and scan text from images. The application provides the following two main features:

DOCUMENT SCANNER

The document scanner feature contains all the necessary functions you need in order to scan your documents. You can scan documents and receipts on the go using the Document Scanner feature and also, it gives you option to crop, adjust, rotate, and apply some filters in order to make your scanner document look perfect. To use the Document Scanner feature, do as following:

1- Tap on the Scan button

2- The app will open the camera scanner

3- Simply scan the documents according to your requirements

4- After scan, you can crop, rotate, and apply filters to your scanned document

5- Once all the settings are done, save the image and the scanner will save the document in your smartphone

Text Scanner (OCR)

Another excellent feature of the app is the OCR Text Reader Scanner. By directly taking the photo of any text, the text reader will automatically detect the photo from image and save it in your phone as pdf. This will help you to convert paper documents text into editable text and pdf file. To use the TEXT Reader feature of the app:

- Navigate to OCR feature in the bar

- The OCR Camera will open

- Now put your document in front of the OCR Text Reader, it will auto detect the text from the document.

- Once done, use the SAVE button to save the text.

So install this document and Text Scanner (OCR) app in your device and scan all your important documents on the go.