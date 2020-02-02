X

Color Codes & Color Chart colors RGB# for Android

By nanairoline Free

Developer's Description

By nanairoline

By your tap and voice, easily find RGB color codes. Also you can make original color list by mixing red, green, and blue colors.The color name is over 2400.

COLOR CHART Button

You can choose a color by tap. In color chart, a color is pressed for a long time, you can find more color associated with the color.

VOICE Button

By your voice, you can find the color. Voice search is available by the color name in this App. The color will change with these voice. "light" is lighter color, "deep" or "dark" is deeper color.

SAVE Button & List Button

Save Button will keep your color date. List Button shows your saved colors.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping