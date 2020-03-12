Don't have a pet??? Cant afford to buy one cute pet??? Wanna have a selfie with your favorite cute dog???.....well Pet selfies is the best app for you.

Yeah You heard it, now take selfie with your favorite pet virtually.

PetSelfies allows user to superimpose the users picture with different lovely pets.

Puppies,Cats,Chimps etc etc.....you've got it all,take selfies with HD pet frames.

Its all free, HD frames,variety of frames,cute animals,share with friends,edit from gallery,take picture and then edit,share on whats app,Instagram,Facebook etc etc .

Frames include from pets like Chihuahua,German shepherd,British short hair,bulldog,Tibetan husky,dalmatians etc etc.

All suitable to impress your loved ones with cute selfies with cute pets.

The pets are just waiting to click a selfie with you.

So what are you waiting for??? don't you wanna have a selfie with that cute pet now?? DOWNLOAD NOW!!