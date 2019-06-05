X

xmeye for Android

XMEyeipcDvrAndroid

XMEye is video monitoring software for IPC and DVR. With cloud technology, easy log in by the device's serial number to show the live view monitoring video to Android phone and do operation accordingly.

Support log in with cloud technology

Support real time live view

Support remote playback

Local recording and play

Support snapshot and pictures searching

Support bidirectional talk

Support PTZ control

Support scanning serial number by QR code

Support cloud user register and modify

Support remote device add, edit and delete

Support local device add, edit and delete

Support adding device by address

Support manually searching device in LAN

Support version updating automatically

Support searching device function by shake

What's new in version 6.0.6

Release June 5, 2019
Date Added June 5, 2019
Version 6.0.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 352
Downloads Last Week 4
