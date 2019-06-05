XMEyeipcDvrAndroid
XMEye is video monitoring software for IPC and DVR. With cloud technology, easy log in by the device's serial number to show the live view monitoring video to Android phone and do operation accordingly.
Support log in with cloud technology
Support real time live view
Support remote playback
Local recording and play
Support snapshot and pictures searching
Support bidirectional talk
Support PTZ control
Support scanning serial number by QR code
Support cloud user register and modify
Support remote device add, edit and delete
Support local device add, edit and delete
Support adding device by address
Support manually searching device in LAN
Support version updating automatically
Support searching device function by shake
