Weather forecast app is a weather channel or weather network which forecast weather today, weather tomorrow, weather of 7 days in future.

Weather information or weather report is very important. Nowadays we can see weather today, weather tomorrow by watching TV, surft web on Computer or Mobile phone. It is really convenient if you have weather app in your phone.

With a reliable weather channel or weather app on your hand, You can answer the question "what is weather today, what is weather tomorrow?" very quickly. This make your life more confortable with suitable plan.

Weather forecast app give you many weather information. Weather today will be updated hourly, it is realtime. Weather today is reported with 24 hours. Weather forecast app also has a weather report on weather tomorrow, also 7 days weather forecast

Weather forecast detect your location automatically. Your local weather will display in some seconds. You also can see weather of many places on the world. If you are in New York, You can see London weather, Paris weather, San Francisco weather, Houston weather...

Weather channel app is very easy to use. Please open app, enable data service (Wifi or 3G/4G network) then you receive the weather forecasts in your local location.

Then weather report provides current weather forecast, weather observation for all world locations, Weather forecast searches for your address automatically, you can choose temperature unit is Celsius or Fahrenheit.

There are many information in weather forcasts which includes atmospheric pressure, weather condition, visibility distance, relative humidity, precipitation in different unites, dew point, wind speed and direction, in addition to ten days future forecast, also hourly weather forecast.

Realtime temperature, humidity, pressure, wind force and wind direction are all in this weather app based.

Weather channel has a lot of features:

- Free Weather channel, weather network. Available everywhere if you have data network (Wifi, 3G/4G network).

- See weather of any places ex: London weather, Paris weather, San Francisco weather, Houston weather... You just need to search for the place you want and add to location list. Then pick up that location weather anytime.

- Forecast many weather information. Displays all information of weather: location time, temperature, atmospheric pressure, weather condition, visibility distance, relative humidity, precipitation in different unites, dew point, wind speed and direction

This weather and climate app offers daily weather, hourly weather forecasts and monthly weather forecasts. Meanwhile, it also provides interstate travel weather forecasts and forecast weather and wind.

- Today, tomorrow, 3 days later, 7 days later. Weather for today, tomorrow's weather, ... hourly weather in each hour.

- Automatic location detection by network or GPS.

- Add and track the weather reports in multiple locations

please download weather forecast app, you have weather channel on your mobile. You have weather today information, weather tomorrow information on your hand.