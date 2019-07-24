X

waifu2x for iOS

By Yi Xie Free

Developer's Description

By Yi Xie

This app can scale and/or denoise images using Convolutional Neural Network (CNN). It is the iOS Core ML implementation of waifu2x project.

The models are derived from waifu2x-caffe.

All the models are running on device, so it doesn't need to upload image to any server.

By default images are saved in PNG format. You can change it any time in "Preferences".

Consider giving me a cup of coffee if you feel this app useful!

Source code of core function is available on GitHub:

https://github.com/imxieyi/waifu2x-ios

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.3.2

General

Release July 24, 2019
Date Added July 24, 2019
Version 3.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

