This app can scale and/or denoise images using Convolutional Neural Network (CNN). It is the iOS Core ML implementation of waifu2x project.

The models are derived from waifu2x-caffe.

All the models are running on device, so it doesn't need to upload image to any server.

By default images are saved in PNG format. You can change it any time in "Preferences".

Consider giving me a cup of coffee if you feel this app useful!

Source code of core function is available on GitHub:

https://github.com/imxieyi/waifu2x-ios