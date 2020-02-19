Royal V Toolkit will be the best Violin tuner you've ever used .

What is it now?

The Royal V Toolkit includes the metronome and tuner functions;Now Royal Tuner Term is developing more tools for music lovers.For example:Chords,Tabs,Instrument trainet,ect.

Let me introduce Royal V Toolkit to you .

First : Toolkit one (Violin Tuner)

We did not incorporate all the instrumental tuning into one tuner. Each instrument is unique waveform, We spend a lot of time for each instrument tuning algorithm optimization and testing. This allows our tuners to be more matched to your instrument than the conventional chromatic tuner.We are more stable and more accurate.

About the UI:

Our idea is extremely simple,it can be used by every beginner.We have no Instructions,because we do not need,every one can use it with their instrument easily.We optimize each instrument tuning page, you do not need complicated page setup process.

About the Automatic mode and Manual mode:

The Manual mode is the simplest of a model,you can turn your strings one by on,No one will be in doubt with the method.

The Automatic mode is the fastest of a model,you can finish tune in two minutes.We have an end beep,when you hear the notice sound and the notice pic,you are finished.

Stable, accurate to 0.1 tone points, including all the tuning mode, covering all the instruments pickup, etc., we have too many advantages, and look forward to your download and use.

Easy and professional are our pursuits.

Second:Toolkit two (Metronome)

About the metronome,you will be surprised to find it is so professional and easy to use.It contains all the rhythm, all time signature, tap in function, a variety of beat sound, a wide range of tempo conditioning,ect.See the screenshot, you can understand it.

The best Royal Violin Toolkit to download, you will love it.