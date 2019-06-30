X

tardigrain for iOS

By Erik Sigth $4.99

Developer's Description

By Erik Sigth

Tardigrain is a granular synthesiser that runs standalone or as an AU plugin. Sounds are created by taking smaller fragments of a sample and playing them back in a non linear fashion, with settings for grain size, direction, step size and more. Process the sound further through effects like reverb, wave shaper and sample crush. Tardigrain supports connections with AudioCopy, AudioBus, Inter App Audio and AUv3. Plus all audio parameters can be modulated by midi, as AU parameters and by aftertouch on the build in keyboard.

+++ Audiobus and Inter App Audio

+++ AUv3

+++ Core Midi, Inter App Audio MIDI and AUv3 MIDI

+++ Factory presets

+++ Record custom samples or import using AudioCopy

+++ Save and load state and samples

+++ Full modulation of audio parameters

What's new in version 1.0.16

Release June 30, 2019
Date Added June 30, 2019
Version 1.0.16

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
