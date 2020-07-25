Join or Sign In

snoop catcher : who tried to unlock my phone for Android

By Houssamos app Free

Developer's Description

By Houssamos app

Best Security Apps Find Who is Trying to Unlock Your Phone.

a camera for thief who tried to unlock the phone.

see who is trying to unlock my phone.

catch the thief who try open your phone lock.

Ever suspected someone of trying to unlock your phone while youre away, but havent been able to prove anything? One of these apps might come in handy. They take a picture with the front-facing camera when someone enters the wrong PIN.

How To Capture Someones Picture Who Tries To Unlock Your Phone

this app will capture a photo of the intruder each time he/she tries to unlock your device.

Use This app and catch all the mobile snoopers with ease. Third Eye app will ease your task of catching your friends and family while they try to access your mobile.

Your friends or family member might have tried to unlock your phone. Hidden Eye is a simple app with no frills that will photograph the person when they try to unlock your phone.

Snap Photos of Person Who is Entering Wrong Unlock Password or PIN on your Android

er tries to unlock your phone without your knowledge. lockwatch

take a picture of someone who tries to unlock your phone.

Features :

1. The app automatically takes a photo while someone enters the wrong PIN, Pattern or Password.

2. Last unlock time feature will show you the previous lock screen unlock time. With that, you can easily find if someone used your mobile without your knowledge.

3. A detailed photo logs of the mobile snoopers.

4. Send alert email with photo of the intruder

5. save photo of the intruder on google drive

TO USE?

* Set the Security Status to ON.

* Activate the device admin and that's it. You are now ready for the action.

HOW TO UNINSTALL ?

You need to first deactivate this app from the Device Administrator. The settings for device administrators can be found in Location and Security > Device administrators in the android system setting

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

