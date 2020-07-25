Best Security Apps Find Who is Trying to Unlock Your Phone.

Ever suspected someone of trying to unlock your phone while youre away, but havent been able to prove anything? One of these apps might come in handy. They take a picture with the front-facing camera when someone enters the wrong PIN.

Features :

1. The app automatically takes a photo while someone enters the wrong PIN, Pattern or Password.

2. Last unlock time feature will show you the previous lock screen unlock time. With that, you can easily find if someone used your mobile without your knowledge.

3. A detailed photo logs of the mobile snoopers.

4. Send alert email with photo of the intruder

5. save photo of the intruder on google drive

TO USE?

* Set the Security Status to ON.

* Activate the device admin and that's it. You are now ready for the action.

HOW TO UNINSTALL ?

You need to first deactivate this app from the Device Administrator. The settings for device administrators can be found in Location and Security > Device administrators in the android system setting