X

keypad lock screen for Android

By smart lock screen Free

Developer's Description

By smart lock screen
Lock screen droplets waterAnimations of water droplets naturallyLock screen by passcodeThe best lock screen keypadThis app is easy to use and very beautifulVery simple and nice, multiple beautiful wallpaper. Features: Lock screen droplets water, very nice and lively- Enter Passcode to Unlock- Set password with numbers- Show state of mobile as network, wi-fi, battery. High security, prevent accessing your phone without password- User can change background of lock screen- Multiple wallpaper to choose, you can choose your own wallpaper from gallery too. Consume less memory and battery, simple and clean design.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.1

General

Release June 30, 2017
Date Added June 30, 2017
Version 1.9.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 78
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping