Lock screen droplets waterAnimations of water droplets naturallyLock screen by passcodeThe best lock screen keypadThis app is easy to use and very beautifulVery simple and nice, multiple beautiful wallpaper. Features: Lock screen droplets water, very nice and lively- Enter Passcode to Unlock- Set password with numbers- Show state of mobile as network, wi-fi, battery. High security, prevent accessing your phone without password- User can change background of lock screen- Multiple wallpaper to choose, you can choose your own wallpaper from gallery too. Consume less memory and battery, simple and clean design.