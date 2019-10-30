X

sharoo for Android

By sharoo AG Free

Search, book and open your dream car. Now even easier with the new sharoo app.

sharoo is the Swiss car sharing platform allowing easy and safe rental of private cars. No key transfer, no returning fees just by using the sharoo app.

Our offer:

+Full insurance coverage while driving.

+Thanks to our rating system youll learn more about the renters and car owners.

+If you require assistance, sharoo is here for you via phone or email.

Experience the ease of renting one of the 1'800 cars on our platform and download sharoo now for free!

What's new in version 2.10.1

Release October 30, 2019
Date Added October 30, 2019
Version 2.10.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
