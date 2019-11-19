X

Our world is now even closer to you with our mobile app. Heres what you can look forward to:

SEARCH AND BOOK ON THE MOVE

Choose from more than 90 flydubai destinations, pay online or choose to pay later, check in online, download your boarding pass and save it to your mobile wallet to save time at the airport. You can also book with any of our codeshare and interline partners. All that and more is at your fingertips.

LOG IN FOR A MORE PERSONAL ONLINE EXPERIENCE

Are you a member of our rewards programme? Just log in to your account and start booking to earn and redeem your points. All your profile details will also be saved for a more personalized and seamless experience the next time you want to book through the app.

Not a member yet? You can sign up through the app today.

MANAGE YOUR TRIP

Check in to a flight, add passengers to a booking, change travel dates, cancel or upgrade a booking, add optional extras like baggage allowance or simply check a flight status. Its all there.

ENABLE APP NOTIFICATIONS

Turn the app notifications on so you can enjoy real-time updates about any saved flights in your profile and to learn more about any relevant flydubai promotions based on your location.

