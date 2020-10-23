Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

scanoma - mole check for iOS

By Scanoma Free

Developer's Description

By Scanoma

Do you have a mole you're unsure about? A skin blemish that's changing color or appearing to grow in size? Scanoma checks your moles, calculates your skin cancer risk and connects you with trained dermatologists for a professional second opinion.

With the power of computer vision and the expertise of licensed medical practitioners, scanoma helps your learn about skin issues and get feedback on worrisome skin problems. Simply snap a picture of your mole and then send it to a scanoma doctor for a checkup.

With scanoma, get a free diagnosis with our AI algorithm trained from thousands of images and get a second opinion from a trained dermatologist from the privacy of your home and using your iPhone. Detect skin cancer risks today.

Take care of your skin and make sure you get it checked often with scanoma.

Support:

support@scanoma.com

DISCLAIMERS:

- Computer vision analysis is never 100% accurate. scanoma tells you if your image looks like a regular mole or skin cancer based on similar images.

- The free scanoma AI exam does not replace physical evaluation of skin cancer by a trained doctor. If in doubt, connect with a dermatologist on scanoma for a second opinion or have your skin issues physically checked by a doctor.

- scanoma works best with clear, unobstructed skin images. At this point scanoma does not work with tattooed skin.

- scanoma works best with push notifications enabled. Make sure scanoma notifications are enabled by going to settings-> scanoma -> allow notifications

For feedback and questions send us an email at hello@scanoma.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.22

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.0.22

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now