Do you have a mole you're unsure about? A skin blemish that's changing color or appearing to grow in size? Scanoma checks your moles, calculates your skin cancer risk and connects you with trained dermatologists for a professional second opinion.

With the power of computer vision and the expertise of licensed medical practitioners, scanoma helps your learn about skin issues and get feedback on worrisome skin problems. Simply snap a picture of your mole and then send it to a scanoma doctor for a checkup.

With scanoma, get a free diagnosis with our AI algorithm trained from thousands of images and get a second opinion from a trained dermatologist from the privacy of your home and using your iPhone. Detect skin cancer risks today.

Take care of your skin and make sure you get it checked often with scanoma.

Support:

support@scanoma.com

DISCLAIMERS:

- Computer vision analysis is never 100% accurate. scanoma tells you if your image looks like a regular mole or skin cancer based on similar images.

- The free scanoma AI exam does not replace physical evaluation of skin cancer by a trained doctor. If in doubt, connect with a dermatologist on scanoma for a second opinion or have your skin issues physically checked by a doctor.

- scanoma works best with clear, unobstructed skin images. At this point scanoma does not work with tattooed skin.

- scanoma works best with push notifications enabled. Make sure scanoma notifications are enabled by going to settings-> scanoma -> allow notifications

For feedback and questions send us an email at hello@scanoma.com