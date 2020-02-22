X

diasend for iOS

By Glooko AB Free

By Glooko AB

Empower yourself through easy access to your diasend diabetes data. The diasend Mobile App allows you and your loved ones to easily view and track your diabetes progress right from the palm of your hand.

The diasend Mobile App lets you easily:

- Check if you are within target range.

- Identify possible patterns to give you better control.

- Upload data from BG meters and connected pens (see compatibility list below)

- See at what times you typically test.

- View information from your favorite activity tracker.

- Combine data from different devices in one report.

The diasend system, the worlds most compatible diabetes data management system, provides easy uploading and visualization of information from most glucose meters, insulin pumps, CGMs, connected pens and a number of activity tracker apps. As a patient, you can upload data either from home (using diasend Uploader), from your clinic (using diasend Transmitter), or on -the-go (for some devices, using diasend Mobile App) and then view compiled information in a clear and structured way at www.diasend.com. Just like your health care provider. And, with the diasend Mobile App you get easy access to the very same information on-the-go!

Heres how to get started:

1. Download the app.

2. Start it, login or sign up for your free diasend account.

3. If you are using a device from the list below, data can be uploaded straight from diasend Mobile App. If not, login at www.diasend.com and connect your glucose meter, insulin pump or CGM to the system.

Supported wireless devices:

- Acon On Call Extra Mobile

- Acon On Call Sure Sync

- AgaMatrix WaveSense JAZZ Wireless

- Ascensia Contour Next One

- Ascensia Contour Plus One

- Novo Nordisk NovoPen 6

- Novo Nordisk NovoPen EchoPlus

- Nipro TRUE METRIX AIR

- Roche Accu-Chek Aviva Connect

- Sanofi MyStar Plus

If you have any questions or feedback please reach out to us at support@diasend.com.

For a full list of all diabetes devices currently compatible with our system, please visit: https://support.diasend.com

What's new in version 1.8.0

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 1.8.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

