X

reface capture for iOS

By Yamaha Corporation Free

Developer's Description

By Yamaha Corporation
reface capture lets you store and recall reface Voices on iOS and share them on Soundmondo. Each stored Voice can be rated, named and given a custom image from your photo library.What's Soundmondo? Find more here: http://soundmondo.comThere's also a built-in audition function to playback preset phrases on your connected reface keyboard. Set Lists organize your Voices into groups whether you're getting ready for a gig or categorizing your Voice library. Finally, reface capture features a custom QR code generator/scanner that lets you create, scan and share QR codes of reface Voices.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

Supporting the connectivity to Soundmondo, free sound sharing community

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added April 19, 2016
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 9
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

GarageBand

Free
Turn your iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch into a full-featured recording studio.
iOS
GarageBand

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
iOS
YouTube Music

Spotify New Music and Podcasts

Free
Search for any track, artist or album and listen for free, or make and share playlists.
iOS
Spotify New Music and Podcasts

Pandora - Music & Radio

Free
Listen to a personalized radio that plays what you love and continually evolves with your tastes.
iOS
Pandora - Music & Radio

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping