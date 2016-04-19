reface capture lets you store and recall reface Voices on iOS and share them on Soundmondo. Each stored Voice can be rated, named and given a custom image from your photo library.What's Soundmondo? Find more here: http://soundmondo.comThere's also a built-in audition function to playback preset phrases on your connected reface keyboard. Set Lists organize your Voices into groups whether you're getting ready for a gig or categorizing your Voice library. Finally, reface capture features a custom QR code generator/scanner that lets you create, scan and share QR codes of reface Voices.