photo editor with song and video editor

With photo editor with song and video editor you can easily create professional-looking Beauty video stories within a few taps. Photo Editor with song Slideshow with music Helps to Choose from hundreds of user-friendly special effects Fx & Vfx that range from AR stickers and filters to animated clips and subtitles to transform everyday moments into works of art Video Editor . Video Maker Share within your network and let the world discover.Download Photo Editor With songs Now & Experience for Yourself!

photo editor with song and video editor support multiple layers of video, images, and text, as well as precise cutting and trimming, multi-track audio, precise volume envelope control, color LUT filters, 3D transitions, and much more

photo editor with song offers Add Text On Photo, Draw On Photo over the mobile editing process, and for artists and educators, handwriting layers allow you to draw directly on the video .

photo editor with song And Effects

- Total video speed control with slow/fast motion control with playback speeds up to 0.2s

- Effects such as reverse & blurred background and voice enhancement & audio speed adjustment photo editor with song- Share your works to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google+, Vine, Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Line, VK, Kik, Vimeo, Wechat, email, etc.

photo editor with song

photo editor with text writing or photo editor Pro in create Happy Photo video - create your own Photo Video - from selfies , photo frames and music.photo editor with song

photo editor with song for Photo

UNLEASH YOUR CREATIVITY with longer effects and cinematic filters for more drama and suspense.DIRECTOR LIKE A PRO by using our technology and virtual decals to add realistic movement while filming.photo editor pro soundtracks and effect themes like animals, weapons, disasters, horror and much more.OVER 90+ VIDEO SPECIAL EFFECTS AVAILABLE from explosive action to scary, heart-pounding terror and sci-fi Photo Slideshow with Music

photo editor with song and video editor Creative PicsArtist:

* Choose multiple selfies , photo frame from your gallery to create video. Add Photos from gallery as many as you can.

* Choose each and every picture individually and edit selected picture as your wish.

* You can Set filter, Add text, Add sticker and rotate your selected photos.

* Now your video is ready. You can Add music to your slideshow video. Select music from your SD card.

* Create high quality videos with your photos instantly on your mobile or tablet device.

* Set your desire frame rate to your creation video according your style.

Thanks for your support to VideoShow, an all-in-one video editing & Beauty making app!