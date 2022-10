Pick a fair image to Apply ColorEffects to that image.Apply Grayscale to the image you selected and also color effects.Features:## Directly Pick photos from library/Camera## Applying Grayscale To selected image## You can erase Grayscale image with your finger to get original image## By using Color picker You can add color effects to that image ## You can apply color effects whatever/wherever the color you needed## You can also save the image to your photo library.## You can Share yours Glowing image using facebook/twitter.