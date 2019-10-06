X

mudeo for iOS

By Hillel Coren Free

mudeo is a collaborative, multi-track music video recorder.

It enables you to easily collaborate on multi-track music videos. One artist can start a song and then any other artist can edit it to add their own tracks. It's sort of a mashup between TikTok and GitHub.

The app is 100% open source, the source code is available here:

https://github.com/hillelcoren/mudeo

Terms of Service: https://mudeo.app/terms

Privacy Policy: https://mudeo.app/privacy

Release October 6, 2019
Date Added October 6, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

