mudeo is a collaborative, multi-track music video recorder.

It enables you to easily collaborate on multi-track music videos. One artist can start a song and then any other artist can edit it to add their own tracks. It's sort of a mashup between TikTok and GitHub.

The app is 100% open source, the source code is available here:

https://github.com/hillelcoren/mudeo

