mudeo is a collaborative, multi-track music video recorder.
It enables you to easily collaborate on multi-track music videos. One artist can start a song and then any other artist can edit it to add their own tracks. It's sort of a mashup between TikTok and GitHub.
The app is 100% open source, the source code is available here:
https://github.com/hillelcoren/mudeo
Terms of Service: https://mudeo.app/terms
Privacy Policy: https://mudeo.app/privacy
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.