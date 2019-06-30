X

mubo for Android

Music is listened together. Now also decided together. - With mubo.

Connect to a Musicbox or create your own. Your Musicbox is ready to use within seconds. Just add a Playlist and press play. Just try it, it's really that simple.

The idea: The song with the most votes is the furthest up in the playlist of the Musicbox. To keep it exciting, the cooldown resets all votes after a fixed time and everybody can vote again.

You can add your own music or easily add music from AppleMusic, Spotify or Fanburst to your Musicbox. Then you just have to start your Musicbox and your guests can already vote for their favorite songs. If you allow it, your guests can even add songs from Spotify or Fanburst to your Musicbox. The song with the most votes is the furthest up in the playlist of your Musicbox. To keep it exciting, the cooldown resets all votes after a fixed time and your guests can vote again.

