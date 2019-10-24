midimux talks MIDI to your Mac and Windows Pc - using the standard usb to lightning or 30 pin cable.

Finally.

With midimux, you are no longer forced to rely on wifi-packets or external hardware to communicate MIDI data between a Mac/Pc and an iOS Device.

It seamlessly integrates your iPad/iPhone into your studio. worry-free, reliable and at an ultra low-latency.

And it works with all apps that speak MIDI.

midimux lets you..

- control iOS apps with hardware controllers that are connected to your Mac/Pc.

- sequence and play iOS apps using a DAW running on your Mac/Pc.

- control Mac applications or hardware connected to it, using Lemur, TouchOSC or any other app that uses MIDI.

- use iOS apps to play and sequence hardware instruments that are connected to your Mac/Pc.

- create virtual MIDI ports on the iPad/iPhone that can be mirrored to the Mac/Pc or other iDevices.

- connect more than one iOS device to the Mac/Pc - and send MIDI data between them.

all this wired - via the simple usb to lightning/30 pin cable.

In short: midimux creates virtual copies of MIDI devices connected to the other side.

In long: If you have a MIDI device connected to your Mac/Pc, midimux will create a copy of it on the iDevice - and thus allowing other apps to talk to it directly. Any byte of MIDI received by the MIDI device on the Mac/Pc will be piped to and received on the virtual copy of that device on the iOS device - and is then usable by its apps.

Data sent out by apps to the virtual copy on the iOS device will be piped back via usb, and then sent to the real device on the Mac/Pc.

The same is true the other way around. If an app creates a virtual MIDI port (e.G. Animoog), midimux will create a copy of that port on the Mac/Pc, naming it 'Animoog @ iPad'.

If an app does not create a virtual MIDI port, midimux always gives the possibility to create virtual ports manually. these can then be used by any apps on any of the iOS devices to pipe data to the Mac/Pc. or other iDevices. or both. and back. at the same time ;)

Features:

- Creates Mirrors of all MIDI devices that are connected to the computer on the connected iOS devices.

- Creates Mirrors of all MIDI devices that are connected to the iOS devices on the Mac/Pc.

- Lets you create custom virtual Ports that can be used by both sides of the connection to communicate.

- does it all via a wired usb connection - using the standard charge & sync cable.

- works on all iDevices from iOS 7.

*** midimux currently works with Mac OSX 10.8 + and Win 7 + ***

To work, a lightweight server app has to be installed on the Mac/Win.

Please download the server from our webpage:

http://www.midimux.net/