The mobile counterpart to jamstreams.net! jamstreams brings you live recordings of the best jambands on the scene.
- Browse through and listen to thousands of live concert recordings from 15+ artists. Audio is provided by The Internet Archive, phish.in, and The Phish Spreadsheet. Audio is provided to those sources by the tapers in the audience, thank you tapers!!
- Background streaming! Listen to audio and change tracks while your device is locked or other applications are being used.
- Audio player enables user to play/pause, change track, and seek to a specific time in the song.
- View details about the recording (when made available by the data source), including information about the taper, source, and lineage of the recording.
Available artists:
- Phish
- The Grateful Dead
- Trey Anastasio
- moe.
- Umphrey's McGee
- The String Cheese Incident
- Dead & Company
- Spafford
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Phil Lesh and Friends
- Sound Tribe Sector 9
- Lotus
- The Disco Biscuits
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- Yonder Mountain Stringband
- Perpetual Groove
- Benevento/Russo Duo
Report any application bugs to jamstreamsdotnet@gmail.com. Thank you!
