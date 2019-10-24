X

jamstreams for iOS

By Brett Statman Free

Developer's Description

By Brett Statman

The mobile counterpart to jamstreams.net! jamstreams brings you live recordings of the best jambands on the scene.

- Browse through and listen to thousands of live concert recordings from 15+ artists. Audio is provided by The Internet Archive, phish.in, and The Phish Spreadsheet. Audio is provided to those sources by the tapers in the audience, thank you tapers!!

- Background streaming! Listen to audio and change tracks while your device is locked or other applications are being used.

- Audio player enables user to play/pause, change track, and seek to a specific time in the song.

- View details about the recording (when made available by the data source), including information about the taper, source, and lineage of the recording.

Available artists:

- Phish

- The Grateful Dead

- Trey Anastasio

- moe.

- Umphrey's McGee

- The String Cheese Incident

- Dead & Company

- Spafford

- Joe Russo's Almost Dead

- Phil Lesh and Friends

- Sound Tribe Sector 9

- Lotus

- The Disco Biscuits

- Greensky Bluegrass

- The Infamous Stringdusters

- Yonder Mountain Stringband

- Perpetual Groove

- Benevento/Russo Duo

Report any application bugs to jamstreamsdotnet@gmail.com. Thank you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 24, 2019
Date Added October 24, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping