Iband is a dedicated smart watch, smart bracelet customized APP, with a variety of simple and practical features.

- Sports monitoring: number of steps, mileage, calories, training mode (running), etc.

- Health monitoring: heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring

- a variety of reminders: calls, SMS, application reminder, anti-lost reminder, sedentary reminder and so on

- Practical features: remote control camera, find bracelet, find mobile phones and so on

- a variety of modes: interface selection, 24/12 time system conversion, raising the door bright screen

- international users: unit conversion, a variety of time interface, multi-language and so on