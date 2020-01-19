X

strong vibrator & vibration massager relax body for Android

By Ultimate games and apps pro Free

Developer's Description

By Ultimate games and apps pro

This unique vibrator app is a great and powerful relaxing and full body vibrator massager for your relaxation, pleasure and great satisfaction. The modes on the app will give you a pleasant and relaxing massage that is designed to help with different types of cramps and general body pain without you taking a trip to the gym. This app is a simple to use, very comfortable, and very intense vibrator stimulator for your body. With our app, you get a vibrator - Strong vibrator /Body Massager you can make your mobile phone anytime to vibrate fast on-demand at different speeds. You can always change and fine-tune the intensity and power of the vibrator modes, exactly as you want to give you the desired speed and vibrator.

This unique and awesome vibrator app allows four different speed and unique modes settings and features a continuous, excellent and fast vibrator mode and also with a mode types for a regular mode type, a fast to slow mode type, a low to fast mode type, and a random insane vibrator mode type just for you.

We made this app for you to Enjoy your at-home spa and full home body massage with the built-in vibrator on your phone as a powerful body relaxing massage. Transform your phone into a relaxing vibrator massager to relax and use it everywhere you go and wherever you are. This great app has A flexible and intense vibration mode with four interesting and amazing modes setting that is available for you to use, with also a sharp and quick mode which allows you to start your vibrator massage quickly on your phone easily. This will assist you to enjoy massage and spa procedures in the comfort of your home without you tasking a trip to the costly spa or a gym.

This amazing app can be used as an intense vibrator with the use of your vibrator for any good purpose which includes relaxing body massage or strong vibrator just from your phone.

What our app has and it's awesome features

- vibrator with four modes to enjoy

- vibrator always works great and for long

- Turn on your vibrator on demand

- Intense and strong relaxing massager and vibrator

The strength and intensity of the vibrator you experience totally depends on the vibration motor on your phone! Enjoy your experience!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

