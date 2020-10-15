Join or Sign In

hello.com for Android

By Hello Network, Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Hello Network, Inc.

hello is a social network that connects you with communities of people who share your interests, around the world and in your neighborhood.

Make new friends when you join communities from over 1000+ various interests. Meet people who love what you do, and discover interesting things people are sharing.

hello is the next evolution of orkut.com. Join hello and find communities where youll make lifelong friends. Its time to make social networking fun again!

Use hello to:

- explore over 1000+ communities and over 100+ interest based personas

- discover personalized, fresh and relevant content based on your passions and interests

- share your creations, ideas and experiences with communities of like minded people

- have meaningful conversations in an open and friendly environment

- find interesting people who love the same things you do

- be yourself and explore and share what you love!

- make new friends along the way

hello has been featured in India Today, Gizmodo, Engadget, VentureBeat, The Huffington Post, TechTudo etc.

To former orkut.com users:

We know you loved orkut! Think of hello as the next evolution of orkut.com but dont expect it to be the same. You wont find your old orkut pictures and communities here, BUT you can expect to find many new communities, interesting people and features that youll love. Give it a try, well see you inside :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version android.2.9.S

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version android.2.9.S

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

