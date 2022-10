Grijjy is all about easy and fun contact-driven communications on your mobile device. You can use any one, any combination, OR ALL of your social media, phone, and email identities to communicate in one central place on grijjy.Connect with ANYONEs mobile device simply by using any or all of:Mobile phone number or numbers from your contactsSingle or multiple email addresses from any email contactSingle or multiple social media profiles IM addresses of friends and contactsOther messaging app identitiesWant to text message with a contact that only knows you by an email address and not give them your phone number or other information? Thats grijjy.Using a grid of animated, high-resolution selfies, you reinvent your own user interface for quickly connecting with your selected contacts, even if you may not have their mobile number. Improves the way you use all of your mobile devices to interact with your friends and contacts.Your people are always at the center of the grijjy user interface. Just start by selecting a contact, and then select an action to perform (e.g., message). A faster and simpler way to be productive, Grijjy provides a natural and human-friendly approach to quickly interacting with your people. Open grijjy and be right in the grid with your contacts. You bring friends, family and contacts alive within your grijjy experience. Our Selfie 2.0 is how all contact pictures within the grijjy interface can be customized and animated, delivering a more interactive experience. You have full control- Just pinch, zoom, pan and scroll your contact grid. You simply choose a contact and single-tap or press and hold to initiate an action, such as a text message, voice message, etc. You make it happen. Productivity is simpler and fun! It is all about your favorite people - The NEW, easy and fun way of communicating with your contacts.Communicate with anyone, using their phone number, email address or other means of identification. They dont have to be a member of the grijjy network.Your people take center stage in a lively grid of animated selfiesEasily import contacts from your address bookWith grijjy, you can also simply use a single touch to locate and communicate with another person. Create your own animated photo or selfie 2.0 and change the way other people see you.Send text and voice messages and easily include photos and emojis.Tap-and-hold to quickly send a voice message.You dont pay for messages. It works with your data plan